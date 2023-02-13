All Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online
These are the Game Boy and GBA titles available and being added to the Switch's online service.
Nintendo has been slowly adding classic titles to the Switch’s catalog through its Nintendo Switch Online service. The subscription service’s library consists of NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance games. The latter two were just added to the collection in 2023, adding games from Nintendo’s iconic handheld devices. Let’s look at all of the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games that are available on the Nintendo Switch.
All Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online
These are the Game Boy games currently available on Nintendo Switch Online.
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Game & Watch Gallery 3
- Gargoyle’s Quest
- Kirby’s Dream Land
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- Metroid 2 - Return of Samus
- Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins
- Tetris
- Wario Land 3
Game Boy games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future
These are the Game Boy games that Nintendo has confirmed will be added to the service in the future.
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
- Pokémon Trading Card Game
- Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble
All Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online
These are the Game Boy Advance games currently available on Nintendo Switch Online.
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$
Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future
These are the Game Boy Advance games that Nintendo has confirmed will be added to the service in the future.
- Metroid Fusion
- Kirby & the Amazing Mirror
- Fire Emblem
- F-Zero: Maximum Velocity
Those are the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games featured on Nintendo Switch Online, as well as what we can expect to be added in the future. For more on the growing library of Nintendo Switch Online games, stick with Shacknews.
