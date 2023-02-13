All Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online These are the Game Boy and GBA titles available and being added to the Switch's online service.

Nintendo has been slowly adding classic titles to the Switch’s catalog through its Nintendo Switch Online service. The subscription service’s library consists of NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance games. The latter two were just added to the collection in 2023, adding games from Nintendo’s iconic handheld devices. Let’s look at all of the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games that are available on the Nintendo Switch.

All Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online



Source: Nintendo

These are the Game Boy games currently available on Nintendo Switch Online.

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Gargoyle’s Quest

Kirby’s Dream Land

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Metroid 2 - Return of Samus

Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

Wario Land 3

Game Boy games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future

These are the Game Boy games that Nintendo has confirmed will be added to the service in the future.

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble

All Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online



Source: Nintendo

These are the Game Boy Advance games currently available on Nintendo Switch Online.

Kuru Kuru Kururin

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future

These are the Game Boy Advance games that Nintendo has confirmed will be added to the service in the future.

Metroid Fusion

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror

Fire Emblem

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity

Those are the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games featured on Nintendo Switch Online, as well as what we can expect to be added in the future.