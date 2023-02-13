Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online

These are the Game Boy and GBA titles available and being added to the Switch's online service.
Donovan Erskine
5

Nintendo has been slowly adding classic titles to the Switch’s catalog through its Nintendo Switch Online service. The subscription service’s library consists of NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance games. The latter two were just added to the collection in 2023, adding games from Nintendo’s iconic handheld devices. Let’s look at all of the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games that are available on the Nintendo Switch.

All Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online

A Game Boy on the start up screen.

Source: Nintendo

These are the Game Boy games currently available on Nintendo Switch Online.

  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • Gargoyle’s Quest
  • Kirby’s Dream Land
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
  • Metroid 2 - Return of Samus
  • Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins
  • Tetris
  • Wario Land 3

Game Boy games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future

These are the Game Boy games that Nintendo has confirmed will be added to the service in the future.

  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game
  • Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble

All Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online

The Game Boy Advance on the start up screen.

Source: Nintendo

These are the Game Boy Advance games currently available on Nintendo Switch Online.

  • Kuru Kuru Kururin
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
  • WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future

These are the Game Boy Advance games that Nintendo has confirmed will be added to the service in the future.

  • Metroid Fusion
  • Kirby & the Amazing Mirror
  • Fire Emblem
  • F-Zero: Maximum Velocity

Those are the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games featured on Nintendo Switch Online, as well as what we can expect to be added in the future. For more on the growing library of Nintendo Switch Online games, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 13, 2023 10:15 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, All Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online

    • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 13, 2023 10:21 AM

      I really want to play the Oracle games again.

    • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 13, 2023 10:52 AM

      I wonder how this will affect the retro collector’s market.

      I’ve own some GBC and GBA Zelda games and want to play them on an Analogue Pocket when it arrives.

      https://i.imgur.com/eG40HfS.jpg

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 13, 2023 11:55 AM

        About as much as people downloading ROMs did while the hardware was still being sold.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 13, 2023 1:22 PM

          That was actually a major problem in the GBA era. The flashcarts got cheap while it was still very much viable.

          • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            February 13, 2023 1:45 PM

            I know, but that doesn't seem to affect today's collector market. :)

      • owtwerd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 13, 2023 12:46 PM

        That reminds me that I have an old metal gear solid game for GBC that I think is worth some money.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 13, 2023 1:22 PM

        I doubt it will. These games are available with a super simple search already.

    • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 13, 2023 1:28 PM

      I'd like to add that Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 has all of the e-Reader levels and some of them are hard as hell.

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 13, 2023 1:48 PM

      Disappointed that I need to up my subscription to get GBA games!

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 13, 2023 1:56 PM

      Aww I misread this and thought you were saying all the games would be on there

    • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 13, 2023 2:13 PM

      Really needs Golden Sun on GBA

