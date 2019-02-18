New Dusk mod support allows players to import Quake & Half-Life maps
Dusk recently got mod suppor, and one of the things you can do with it is import Quake and Half-Life official (or user-created) maps into the game for play.
Dusk recently got mod suppor, and one of the things you can do with it is import Quake and Half-Life official (or user-created) maps into the game for play.
Listen to the sweet (and brutal) sounds of DUSK in your free time via YouTube.
It's almost time to dive into this FPS inspired by Quake, Doom, and other golden era shooters. The ticket for this ride will cost you $16.66.
Our QuakeCon 2018 chat was full of homages to the hits of yesteryear and what to expect from the game's third episode.
With inspiration from Quake, Heretic, Doom, and Redneck Rampage, Dusk is oozing with 90s first-person shooter nostalgia.