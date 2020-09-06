Watch the Realms Deep 2020 Day 2 livestream here Our friends at 3DRealms are doing a streaming event and chewing bubble gum this weekend. Sounds like they are out of bubble gum. Anyway, watch Realms Deep Day 2 here!

Our friends at 3D Realms are putting together a couple of days of awesome guests for their very first Realms Deep. Tons of developers and familiar faces from the video game industry will be in attendance. Day 2 of Realms Deep 2020 starts at 11:00 AM PT. Please take a look.

The stream will air from 11:00 AM PT - 4:00 PM PT. Head over to the official 3D Realms Twitch channel if you want to jump into chat. There is also a Realms Deep Steam Sale happening right now which ends on September 7, 2020. This event is set to be super cool featuring gaming luminaries John FREAKING Romero, Tim Willits, American McGee, Jon. St. John, and the creator of Jazz Jackrabbit. Check out their full lineup.

They don't have a schedule, but that lineup is pretty sweet!

3DRealms has also put together some Realms Deep merchandise. All proceeds from the sale of the merch will go to Child's Play Charity. Finally those alien bastards can pay for shooting up my ride.

Are you going to watch some of Realms Deep 2020 today? Let us know what you think of today's stream in the Shacknews Chatty thread below. This was the weekend PAX West would have happened, so it is great to see 3D Realms and company step in to fill the void. That's how to do it for Shacknews.