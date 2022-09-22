Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rise of the Triad interview: Apogee CEO discusses the making of the Ludicrous Edition

Apogee Entertainment CEO Terry Nagy talks about Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition and the three parties that came together to make this remaster happen.
Last Friday, old-school PC players were surprised to see the return of Rise of the Triad. Apogee Entertainment has teamed up with New Blood Interactive and Nightdive Studios to take players back into a bygone era with the upcoming Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition. To learn more about the upcoming remaster, Shacknews had the opportunity to speak with Apogee CEO Terry Nagy.

"We actually had this going on about a year and a half ago," Nagy told Shacknews. "A few things didn't work out, but Dave [Oshry] from New Blood was actually involved with it and he's like 'We got to get this going! We got to get it going right!' He's basically said, 'Let's have Nightdive do it, we'll help you out, and we'll have this good collaboration between Apogee, New Blood, and Nightdive Studios.' Of course, Nightdive is the master of the remaster and keeping the classic Rise of the Triad gameplay intact for the new players of today was just paramount and important."

For those who may not be familiar with Rise of the Triad, this is a game that originally started out life as a sequel to Wolfenstein 3D before it ultimately went in its own direction. Players must use first-person shooting tactics from any one of five different characters to survive hordes of powerful foes and bosses. The new Ludicrous Edition will feature 4K and ultrawide resolution support with unlimited frame rates and give player access to the original Rise of the Triad episodes and expansion packs. Friends can also jump into online cooperative and competitive multiplayer. To spice up the multiplayer arena, users can even dive into a brand new level editor.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is coming in early 2023 to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. For more interviews like this, make sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

