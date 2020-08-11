3D Realms announces Realms Deep livestream event kicking off next month This special digital presentation from 3D Realms will showcase new premieres, updates on ongoing projects, special guests, and a Child's Play charity stream in September.

With COVID-19 having stolen the opportunities from many publishers and developers to show off their games in a physical setting like E3, gamescom, PAX, or other events in 2020, many have shifted to exploring digital models. 3D Realms is the latest to share its upcoming efforts, having just announced Realms Deep: A two-day showcase of game premieres, updates, special guests, and a charity drive with Child’s Play.

3D Realms announced the Realms Deep 2020 livestream presentation via the 3D Realms Twitter and website on August 11, 2020. On September 5 and 6, both running from 11a.m. to 4p.m. PT, 3D Realms will be going live on its Twitch channel to showcase a number of new goodies and updates coming from various publishers, including New Blood Interactive (DUSK), Nightdive Studios (System Shock remake), Slipgate Ironworks (Ghostrunner), and more. Moreover, special guests like Cliff Bleszinski, American McGee, Jon St. John, John Romero, Chuck Jones, and Tim Willits will be involved and a charity drive stream is planned with the Child’s Play group.

3D Realms has an incredible amount of good games in the works in the near and far future among its partnered developers. Ghostrunner and the System Shock remake have shown off some fantastic goods this last year and we can’t wait to see more of these games. Meanwhile, New Blood Interactive, Apogee Software, 1C Entertainment, and more under the 3D Realms banner continue to explore new groups in arena shooters, immersive action, retro style gaming, and other such fun.

There’s no telling exactly what 3D Realms has in store for us, but 20 games have been promised a spotlight, and given its ongoing slate of previously announced projects in the works, we expect good things from Realms Deep 2020 when it goes live on the weekend of September 5 and 6. Stay tuned for all the latest news and details.