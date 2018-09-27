Cryptic Studios turns 20 with Neverwinter & Star Trek Online updates
Crypitc Studios is turning 20 years old and is celebrating this milestone birthday with updates for two of its biggest games.
Crypitc Studios is turning 20 years old and is celebrating this milestone birthday with updates for two of its biggest games.
The players of the MMORPG are up for a swashbuckling adventure that all begins at...a job fair?
Oooo, look. A launch trailer.
Head Start pack will let you get into the game a week early.
It will have dungeons and dragons, and all the expansions.
Neverwinter will be getting a bunch of new content, including a level cap increase, a new playable class, and new adventure zones next month.
Neverwinter will be expanding its free-to-play inlfuence onto Xbox One starting next month.
Cryptic and Perfect World have released a video showing off content for Neverwinter's upcoming 'Tyranny of Dragons' module, headlined by the new Scourge Warlock class.
Perfect World is bringing its Dungeons & Dragons-based free-to-play MMO to Xbox One next year.
Ten months after it was announced, Cryptic's mysterious co-op D&D RPG set in the city of Neverwinter has finally been given its grand unveiling, with pictures, a trailer, the whole shebang.