Shacknews E6 2022: Neverwinter Dragonslayer livestream & giveaway with the devs We're giving away codes for Neverwinter Dragonslayer with Cryptic Studios!

During Shacknews E6, a couple members of Cryptic Studios joined us for a spicy hot chicken interview that was equal parts insightful and hilarious. Now that the flames have cooled, we’re going to be hosting a live giveaway stream! Tune in for a chance to win free codes for new content in Neverwinter!

The Neverwinter Dragonslayer giveaway will go down on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. During the stream, we’ll be giving away codes for the Wondrous Air Pack in Neverwinter. This includes a Purple Butterfly Swarm mount and a Sprite pet for players to enjoy in-game. If you’re interested in nabbing a code, be sure to tune in live! We’re giving away a total of 15 codes and they’ll likely be all gone by the time the stream is over.

This giveaway is in celebration of the new Neverwinter Dragonslayer expansion, which is available now. Set in the Sword Coast, there’s a lot of Dungeons and Dragons-inspired content for players to dig into. This includes dragon bosses, as well as various new locations to explore.

The Neverwinter Dragonslayer team also joined us for a spicy interview, where we all ate increasingly powerful hot sauce as we discussed the latest content in the MMORPG. It’s all in celebration of Shacknews E6, which is filled with exciting original content. We urge you to check out all of the cool content coming to our Twitch and YouTube channels throughout the week.