Shacknews E6 2022: Neverwinter Dragonslayer livestream & giveaway with the devs

We're giving away codes for Neverwinter Dragonslayer with Cryptic Studios!
Donovan Erskine
During Shacknews E6, a couple members of Cryptic Studios joined us for a spicy hot chicken interview that was equal parts insightful and hilarious. Now that the flames have cooled, we’re going to be hosting a live giveaway stream! Tune in for a chance to win free codes for new content in Neverwinter!

The Neverwinter Dragonslayer giveaway will go down on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. During the stream, we’ll be giving away codes for the Wondrous Air Pack in Neverwinter. This includes a Purple Butterfly Swarm mount and a Sprite pet for players to enjoy in-game. If you’re interested in nabbing a code, be sure to tune in live! We’re giving away a total of 15 codes and they’ll likely be all gone by the time the stream is over.

This giveaway is in celebration of the new Neverwinter Dragonslayer expansion, which is available now. Set in the Sword Coast, there’s a lot of Dungeons and Dragons-inspired content for players to dig into. This includes dragon bosses, as well as various new locations to explore.

The Neverwinter Dragonslayer team also joined us for a spicy interview, where we all ate increasingly powerful hot sauce as we discussed the latest content in the MMORPG. It’s all in celebration of Shacknews E6, which is filled with exciting original content. We urge you to check out all of the cool content coming to our Twitch and YouTube channels throughout the week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

