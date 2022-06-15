Shacknews E6 2022: Neverwinter Dragonslayer spicy chicken Q&A We sat down with Cryptic Studios for a spicy chat about the upcoming Neverwinter Dragonslayer expansion.

Neverwinter recently revealed its next major expansion to be Dragonslayer. Inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, this expansion will add new locations to explore and challenge enemies to defeat. Prior to the release, we sat down with the developers at Cryptic Studios to discuss the content, but with a spicy twist.

Shacknews News Editor TJ Denzer spoke with BLANK from Cryptic Studios to chat about Neverwinter Dragonslayer. However, this interview follows the infamous spicy chicken challenge, as the group consumed increasingly powerful hot sauces as the interview progressed. It’s a glorious half hour of excitement that you don’t want to miss.

During the interview, the developers discuss the upcoming content in Neverwinter Dragonslayer, while trying to fight off the overwhelming spice that’s unleashing hell on their taste buds. In addition to battling different dragons, players will also explore the Sword Coast, a well known region in Dungeons and Dragons.

Following the interview, we’ll also be hosting a live giveaway for Neverwinter with the developers. The Neverwinter Dragonslayer spicy interview debuted as a part of Shacknews E6 2022. There’s a ton of more content coming to the Shacknews Twitch and YouTube channels this week, so we urge you to stay tuned!