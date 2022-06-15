Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews E6 2022: Neverwinter Dragonslayer spicy chicken Q&A

We sat down with Cryptic Studios for a spicy chat about the upcoming Neverwinter Dragonslayer expansion.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Neverwinter recently revealed its next major expansion to be Dragonslayer. Inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, this expansion will add new locations to explore and challenge enemies to defeat. Prior to the release, we sat down with the developers at Cryptic Studios to discuss the content, but with a spicy twist.

Shacknews News Editor TJ Denzer spoke with BLANK from Cryptic Studios to chat about Neverwinter Dragonslayer. However, this interview follows the infamous spicy chicken challenge, as the group consumed increasingly powerful hot sauces as the interview progressed. It’s a glorious half hour of excitement that you don’t want to miss.

During the interview, the developers discuss the upcoming content in Neverwinter Dragonslayer, while trying to fight off the overwhelming spice that’s unleashing hell on their taste buds. In addition to battling different dragons, players will also explore the Sword Coast, a well known region in Dungeons and Dragons.

Following the interview, we’ll also be hosting a live giveaway for Neverwinter with the developers. The Neverwinter Dragonslayer spicy interview debuted as a part of Shacknews E6 2022. There’s a ton of more content coming to the Shacknews Twitch and YouTube channels this week, so we urge you to stay tuned!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola