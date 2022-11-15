Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Neverwinter Northdark Reaches & giveaway with the devs

We're checking out the latest module in Neverwinter with the devs! Tune in and you might pick up a code for free in-game content!
TJ Denzer
Image via Gearbox Publishing
With the passing of another season, Cryptic Studios and Gearbox Publishing’s free-to-play Neverwinter MMO has gotten its latest big expansion. This one brings the 24th module to the game in the form of Northdark Reaches with a story written by R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore! We’ll be playing some of it with the devs today and if you tune in, you might pick yourself up a code for special in-game content!

The Northdark Reaches module came to Neverwinter on November 8, 2022. Available for free on all platforms, this module’s story takes place between the events of Starlight Enclave and Glacier’s Edge, the first two books of The Way of the Drow series. For the first time ever, players will run into characters from Forgotten Realms as they explore a new campaign, epic quests, fierce bosses, and an update to the Temple of the Spider dungeon. Tune in and you could get yourself a code for the Boots of Misty Step pack, giving you the Mount item of the same name.

Tune in as we go live with Neverwinter and Northdark Reaches on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into our ShackStreams. Your viewership and support are always appreciated and drive us to bring you the best we can with each stream. If you’d like to support Shacknews and its livestream content further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps a lot and you can do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming and you’ll get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

A new Underdark awaits in Neverwinter’s Northdark Reaches. Tune in to watch us play some of the new module and take part in the all-new quests. Maybe you’ll get yourself some Boots of Misty Step in the process!

