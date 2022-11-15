ShackStream: Neverwinter Northdark Reaches & giveaway with the devs We're checking out the latest module in Neverwinter with the devs! Tune in and you might pick up a code for free in-game content!

With the passing of another season, Cryptic Studios and Gearbox Publishing’s free-to-play Neverwinter MMO has gotten its latest big expansion. This one brings the 24th module to the game in the form of Northdark Reaches with a story written by R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore! We’ll be playing some of it with the devs today and if you tune in, you might pick yourself up a code for special in-game content!

The Northdark Reaches module came to Neverwinter on November 8, 2022. Available for free on all platforms, this module’s story takes place between the events of Starlight Enclave and Glacier’s Edge, the first two books of The Way of the Drow series. For the first time ever, players will run into characters from Forgotten Realms as they explore a new campaign, epic quests, fierce bosses, and an update to the Temple of the Spider dungeon. Tune in and you could get yourself a code for the Boots of Misty Step pack, giving you the Mount item of the same name.

Tune in as we go live with Neverwinter and Northdark Reaches on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

