Neverwinter gets Northdark Reaches expansion in early November The 24th module for Neverwinter brings back famed D&D writer R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore for a new campaign and storyline.

Cryptic Studios is prepping to launch the next big thing in its free-to-play MMORPG, Neverwinter. The 24th module in the game has been announced, Northdark Reaches, and it promises to expand the game with a new campaign and the first of a new two-part storyline written by well-known Dungeons & Dragons writing R.A. Salvatore, as well as Geno Salvatore. Neverwinter Northdark Reaches is set to arrive in November 2022.

Cryptic Studios and Gearbox Publishing gave Northdark Reaches its official launch date in Neverwinter on October 20, 2022. This particular module’s story takes place in between the events of R.A. Salvatore’s Starlight Enclave and Glacier’s Edge, which are the first two books from his The Way of the Drow trilogy. Northdark Reaches will become available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 8, 2022.

Neverwinter's Northdark Reaches module will include Forgotten Realms characters as players explore a new narrative and campaign from R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore.

Source: Gearbox Publishing

The story content of Northdark Reaches is as follows:

In the upcoming major update for Neverwinter, players discover that far beneath the storied mountains of Faerûn lie the Northdark Reaches, a sprawling frontier that skirts the Underdark’s fallen civilization of Ched Nasad. It is in this deadly and forgotten place that Braelin Janquay, a friend of dwarven king, Bruenor Battlehammer, and one of Bregan D’aerthe’s most illustrious drow scouts, has gone missing. To help King Bruenor and uncover the secrets behind the looming drow civil war, players will descend into a whole new region of Underdark. The Northdark Reaches module marks just the beginning for the darkness that’s yet to come, as the next module – launching next year – will bring the epic conclusion to this new storyline.

In addition to the above story content, Northdark Reaches will bring a host of other fun and changes to the game as well. A new, persistent Underdark Adventure Zone awaits for players to explore, including challenging new quests, bosses, Heroic Encounters, and more. A major update for the Temple of the Spider Dungeon is also coming with Northdark Reaches, featuring new foes and bosses to overcome, rewards to claim, and Normal and Master Difficulty options.

We’ve had quite some fun recently with Neverwinter’s Dragonslayer expansion. With Northdark Reaches set to come to Neverwinter in November 2022, stay tuned for the latest updates and details on the game right here at Shacknews.