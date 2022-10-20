Neverwinter gets Northdark Reaches expansion in early November
The 24th module for Neverwinter brings back famed D&D writer R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore for a new campaign and storyline.
Cryptic Studios is prepping to launch the next big thing in its free-to-play MMORPG, Neverwinter. The 24th module in the game has been announced, Northdark Reaches, and it promises to expand the game with a new campaign and the first of a new two-part storyline written by well-known Dungeons & Dragons writing R.A. Salvatore, as well as Geno Salvatore. Neverwinter Northdark Reaches is set to arrive in November 2022.
Cryptic Studios and Gearbox Publishing gave Northdark Reaches its official launch date in Neverwinter on October 20, 2022. This particular module’s story takes place in between the events of R.A. Salvatore’s Starlight Enclave and Glacier’s Edge, which are the first two books from his The Way of the Drow trilogy. Northdark Reaches will become available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 8, 2022.
The story content of Northdark Reaches is as follows:
In addition to the above story content, Northdark Reaches will bring a host of other fun and changes to the game as well. A new, persistent Underdark Adventure Zone awaits for players to explore, including challenging new quests, bosses, Heroic Encounters, and more. A major update for the Temple of the Spider Dungeon is also coming with Northdark Reaches, featuring new foes and bosses to overcome, rewards to claim, and Normal and Master Difficulty options.
We’ve had quite some fun recently with Neverwinter’s Dragonslayer expansion. With Northdark Reaches set to come to Neverwinter in November 2022, stay tuned for the latest updates and details on the game right here at Shacknews.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Neverwinter gets Northdark Reaches expansion in early November