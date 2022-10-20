Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Neverwinter gets Northdark Reaches expansion in early November

The 24th module for Neverwinter brings back famed D&D writer R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore for a new campaign and storyline.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Gearbox Publishing
1

Cryptic Studios is prepping to launch the next big thing in its free-to-play MMORPG, Neverwinter. The 24th module in the game has been announced, Northdark Reaches, and it promises to expand the game with a new campaign and the first of a new two-part storyline written by well-known Dungeons & Dragons writing R.A. Salvatore, as well as Geno Salvatore. Neverwinter Northdark Reaches is set to arrive in November 2022.

Cryptic Studios and Gearbox Publishing gave Northdark Reaches its official launch date in Neverwinter on October 20, 2022. This particular module’s story takes place in between the events of R.A. Salvatore’s Starlight Enclave and Glacier’s Edge, which are the first two books from his The Way of the Drow trilogy. Northdark Reaches will become available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 8, 2022.

A drow markeplace in Neverwinter Northdark Reaches.
Neverwinter's Northdark Reaches module will include Forgotten Realms characters as players explore a new narrative and campaign from R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore.
Source: Gearbox Publishing

The story content of Northdark Reaches is as follows:

In addition to the above story content, Northdark Reaches will bring a host of other fun and changes to the game as well. A new, persistent Underdark Adventure Zone awaits for players to explore, including challenging new quests, bosses, Heroic Encounters, and more. A major update for the Temple of the Spider Dungeon is also coming with Northdark Reaches, featuring new foes and bosses to overcome, rewards to claim, and Normal and Master Difficulty options.

We’ve had quite some fun recently with Neverwinter’s Dragonslayer expansion. With Northdark Reaches set to come to Neverwinter in November 2022, stay tuned for the latest updates and details on the game right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola