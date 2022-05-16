Neverwinter Dragonslayer gets PC & console release date in June Dragonslayer is the 23rd module for the Neverwinter MMO and it's coming to PC and consoles next month.

Recently, the Neverwinter MMO has gotten deep into draconic lore, quests, and adventures inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons universe and the fire breath is just heating up. Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have announced the latest upcoming module for Neverwinter, Dragonslayer. It brings a new adventure in which players will hunt a variety of deadly dragons and it will launch in June on PC and consoles.

Neverwinter: Dragonslayer was announced in a press release from Cryptic Studios on May 16, 2022. The 23rd module to land in the MMO, it brings another content expansion for players to explore. Players will be able to become one of the mighty Smerdiuk Dragonbane’s dragonslayers and take on the task of hunting down the mighty and terrifying beasts. The new dragons you’ll discover come in different styles, from the cunning green dragon to the icy white dragon, as well as different ages from young to ancient. The new module is set to launch on June 14, 2022, and will come out simultaneously on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Dragons of all types will see a major update in Neverwinter Dragonslayer as players take on new hunts for the scaley fire-breathing foes.

Neverwinter has been diving deep into lore and quests related to dragons. Previously, we saw the Scaleblight Mythal module come out, bringing a dragon cult for players to contend with as well as a deadly curse that threatened to bring undeath to dragons across the land. With Dragonslayer, it looks like players are being offered new opportunities to chase after and more dragons to fight against in Smerdiuk's service. What’s more, players will find that the dragons are even more interesting in combat with revamped attacks, spells, and the ability to take flight during battle. Finally, the fan-favorite Temple of Tiamat trial has been revamped in both the Normal and Master difficulty.

With less than a month until Neverwinter’s Dragonslayer module comes out, dragons are about to become a threat in the game like never before. Stay tuned for more details and updates here at Shacknews.