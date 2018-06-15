Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets new March 2020 release date
Moon Studios' cute and emotional platformer, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, has a new release date and gameplay trailer.
The release date for Ori and the Will of the Wisps was finally revealed at the Xbox E3 2019 presentation.
Arguably the best looking game of the Xbox E3 2018 press briefing, the side-scrolling adventure is one of Microsoft’s key titles for the Xbox’s future.
Ori is back and better than ever.
Ori has a lot more to explore in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Fortunately, he can a lot more than he could do in his last game. Shacknews takes a look.
Now you can get a game box and some extra goodies.
Ori runs and jumps definitively through new areas, story beats, music, and abilities.
This week Shacknews is counting down its top ten 2015 Games of the Year, as tabulated by both staff votes and input from our own Chatty community. Coming in at #5 we have a beautiful new studio debut with tight-as-clockwork mechanics and a moving story, Ori and the Blind Forest.
Moon Studios has announced the "ultimate" version of Ori and the Blind Forest is making its way to Windows 10, Steam, and Xbox One this fall.
Ori and the Blind Forest is a captivating platformer with a visual splendor that's only matched by its excellent execution of the Metroidvania formula. Our review.