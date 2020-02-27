Ori and the Will of the Wisps gameplay shows off new boss fight Take a look at the first three hours of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, including a boss fight, exploration, and more.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming out next month, and Shacknews had the pleasure of getting some hands-on time with Xbox’s adorable metroidvania title. Fans of the original will be pleased to hear that all of the charm remains. But it’s not just a gorgeous world, it’s also a challenging one that will reward exploration and adaption through the various abilities on offer. Please take a look at the Ori and the Will of the Wisps gameplay video below!

Ori and the Will of the Wisps gameplay

Shacknews’ own Reviews Editor, Blake Morse, had the unique opportunity to go hands-on with Ori and the Will of the Wisps. In his extensive write-up, Blake had nothing but good things to say about Moon Studios’ sequel:

The gameplay was easy to pick up and once I started exploring I had a hard time stopping. While I only saw about a third of what the final game will have to offer I can’t help but feel that this is another classic in the making.

It’s clear from Blake’s hands-on, as well as the above video, that exploration is going to be just as important in Will of the Wisps was it was in the Blind Forest. To this end, Ori appears to have some helpful abilities to aid in searching off the beaten track.

Ori has an ability that allows it to dash through projectiles, granting passage to out-of-reach areas. This move is reminiscent to the Specter Knight’s dash in Shovel Knight. Time pauses as Ori orients the attack, and then it blasts off, slicing through the projectile. We can just imagine needing to string many of these dashes together in quick succession to pass through challenging terrain.

We're certain Ori and the Will of the Wisps is going to be tugging at our heartstrings like the original.

While your eyes may be locked on the gameplay, it’s also important to appreciate the audio. Ori and the Will of the Wisps features a truly incredible soundtrack. Reed instruments and strings make relaxing moments even more serene while the percussion is used to heighten the intensity of chase scenes.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is due to release on March 11 for the Xbox One and PC through Steam or the Microsoft Store. Players can even play it day-one through the Xbox Game Pass program. Take a moment to check out the 2020 video game release date calendar to make sure you’re up-to-date on what lies ahead. For more gameplay videos and interviews, check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels!