Ori and the Will of the Wisps has officially gone gold It looks like this Ori sequel should be ready to go into production, and that thankfully means no more delays.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the sequel to the wildly popular Ori and the Blind Forest, has gone gold.

Microsoft and Moon Studios made the announcement after Ori and the Will of the Wisps had been in development over the past few years. It's projected for a March 2020 release, so it's just making its deadline, as this couldn't have come at a better time.

The platforming adventure, in terms of "going gold," means that it's essentially complete and ready to head into full retail production. That means if you were concerned about any further delays, you can pretty much put those fears to bed. The game should very well be making its debut in March.

With about a month or so left until release, that means it's probably time to head back into Ori and the Blind Forest to get up to date so you can be ready for the new game. When Ori and the Will of the Wisps releases, it'll be available across both Xbox One and Windows 10, and will be up for grabs as part of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere.

Our own Ozzie Mejia reviewed the original Ori and the Blind Forest and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought of it:

"Ori and the Blind Forest is excellently crafted, both artistically and mechanically. It's the single-most beautiful game I've seen in 2015, with fluid, hand-painted beauty that comes off as a painting come to life. With deep mechanics like the Soul Link system and Ori's myriad of unlockable abilities, as well as cleverly-crafted puzzles that put the user's mind to work, Ori is also a challenging piece of work and one that's worth racking your brain over."

It seems likely the second game will follow in the original's footsteps. Be sure to mark your calendar for the sequel's official debut.