Monster Hunter World: Iceborne gets PC release date
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will arrive on PC in January of 2020.
It's time to hunt for Rajang, as part of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's 11.01/10.0.0.1 update.
Monster Hunter fans keep showing out and buying up more copies of the game.
Resident Evil fans can look out for Claire, Leon, and Mr. X coming to the monster-slaying game next month.
Purecrystal isn't easy to come by in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, but the grind is slightly more manageable when you know where to look.
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate is a very rare material in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, but this guide will detail how players can obtain it.
Customize your Palico to fit your playstyle with these Palico gadgets in Monster Hunter World.
There is only one major Brachydios weakness to exploit in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.
Tigerx has a weakness that is essential to exploit if players hope to defeat this formidable foe.
Shacknews sits down with Ryozo Tsujimoto to talk about Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and how the developers brought the DLC to life.