Monster Hunter World: Iceborne movie tie-in quests coming with 15.10 update The Monster Hunter movie is almost out and that means Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is getting some special movie tie-in content.

Capcom is once again preparing to take one of its franchises to the big screen with the upcoming Monster Hunter movie. For those who are unaware, the movie is just weeks away from release and the publisher is ready to celebrate. And what better way to get a taste of the Monster Hunter movie than through Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. On Tuesday, Capcom announced that the blockbuster game would receive special movie tie-in material to go along with next week's 15.10 update.

Iceborne's next update will introduce Artemis, the central movie protagonist set to be played by Milla Jovovich. Artemis will guide players through a special two-part Event Quest. The first half of the quest will task players with hunting down the Black Diablos, as seen in the recent movie trailer. The second half will get even tougher, as players must seek the Greater Rathalos. These quests will only be available to the most hardened of Monster Hunters, as a Master Rank is required to participate. For those who manage to complete these quests, they'll receive special gear, layered armor, new titles, a new background, and Guild Card poses.

If you have not reached Master Rank, not all is lost. Starting this Friday, November 27, all Iceborne players can pick up a special item pack by logging into the game. This pack will only be available for a limited time.

Much like many of the recent game updates, the Iceborne expansion is required to take part in the Monster Hunter movie tie-in update. Look for the 15.10 update to arrive on Friday, December 4. As for the Monster Hunter movie, that's set to release on Christmas Day. Will it be any good? Well, a lot of the people behind the Resident Evil movies have been working on this, so... your perspective may vary.