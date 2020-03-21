Monster Hunter World: Iceborne releases first Alatreon trailer The fearsome Black Dragon known as Alatreon is coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, with Capcom offering a first look.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is bracing for Title Update 3, which is set to release in just a matter of hours. But that's not stopping Capcom from looking ahead to what's next. On Saturday morning, the Monster Hunter World development team took to Twitch to reveal what the next few months for the game will look like, culminating with a special reveal trailer for May's big monster, Alatreon.

Alatreon, first seen in Monster Hunter 3, is described as one of Monster Hunter's mythical "Black Dragons," a powerful Elder Dragon who brings a number of new elements to the battlefield. There is little information on the Black Dragons, which is mainly by design, as Capcom is touting that they are not only myth, but also taboo in the world of Monster Hunter. As for Alatreon itself, why it ventured away from its home habitat of the Sacred Land, where it essentially had the entire territory to itself, and flew off to the New World is unknown. Alatreon's release will be a part of May's massive Title Update 4. More details on that are coming in the weeks ahead, but in the meantime, PlayStation.Blog has a more detailed briefing on Alatreon.

Meanwhile, in the more immediate future is Title Update 3, which will debut Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang. Both monsters will be significantly enhanced from their previous appearances in the series and offer their own rewards and crafting materials. Title Update 3 is set to arrive this Monday on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while it'll come to PC on April 9.

April 9 will also see the Full Bloom Fest event start, offering new equipment, special bonuses, and limited-time quests. It's set to last through May 7, with more information available on the Monster Hunter website. April is also the month that updates between the console and PC versions of Monster Hunter World are expected to sync up.

Lastly, Capcom is offering up a free trial for Monster Hunter: World, allowing players to explore all Low Rank content. The trial is set to last from March 24-31, which should help with anybody's social distancing efforts.