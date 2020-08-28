Fatalis is Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's ultimate final monster, coming in October A legendary end game beast of previous titles, the Elder Dragon Fatalis returns to Castle Schrade in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's last content update for a final, ultimate challenge.

In the ongoing hunts of Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion, there is yet one ultimate beast that has not made an appearance, regarded as the granddaddy of all Elder Dragons and capable of wiping unprepared parties with ease. As the curtain draws on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, so too does that monster arrive to give the game its final, ultimate challenge. The last major content update to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is coming in October, bringing players back to Castle Schrade to do battle with none other than the orginal end-game boss monster, the Elder Dragon Fatalis.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s last content update featuring Fatalis was announced in developer diary and trailer on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel on August 28, 2020. Fatalis has been kicking foolish hunters around since the very first Monster Hunter game where it appeared as an online-only end-game encounter. On October 1, 2020, the last major Monster Hunter World: Iceborne content update will bring Fatalis back, along with its iconic battleground in the newly recreated Castle Schrade. You can check out the trailer just below.

Fatalis is truly a good curtain call for Monster Hunter World. In a long series of updates that have seen the ferocious Nerigigante, the insatiable Deviljho, and the raging Rajang make appearances, the arrival of Fatalis is how fans know the story of Monster Hunter World is truly coming to an end. It’s simplistic in its form as a black dragon that can breath fire and fly around on its massive wings, but Fatalis is also typically capable of massive damage in nearly every one of its attacks. There’s even lore that theorizes that a variation of Fatalis is the origin of all Elder Dragons. In narrative and in mechanics, this beast brings ultimate devastation wherever it appears and will be no easy task to bring down.

With Fatalis comes a bunch of new content as well. As Fatalis often appears at a very specific place throughout the Monster Hunter games, Castle Schrade also makes a return as a new hunting area with scalable walls, cannons, Dragonators, and more in its massive ruined compound. The General character also makes an appearance, returning from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and leading up the hunt and questline for Fatalis. Of course, defeating or even chipping parts off Fatalis means earning the opportunity to create Fatalis weapons and armor sets. Learn more about everything about and more coming in the October update in the Developer Diary below.

With Fatalis comes a fitting end to the ongoing story and content of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. If you’ve been following the journey, then be ready to return to Castle Schrade for what should be the game’s final and most intense hunts yet on October 1. Need to get ready? Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter World strategy guide for all of your hunting, gathering, and resource farming needs.