Monster Hunter World Alatreon free Title Update 4 coming in July Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's next big bad Elder Dragon Alatreon is coming in the free Title Update 4, slated for a mid-July launch.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new on the Monster Hunter World front, but Capcom has been hard at work on putting their latest big baddy together. The hunt may have been slowed by coronavirus woes, but it would appear that following delays, we finally have a new date for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 and the launch of the Elder Dragon Alatreon.

Capcom announced the latest details for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 via a trailer on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel posted on June 30, 2020. The new update video shows off Alatreon in all of its potent and powerful glory. This nasty Elder Dragon returns from its debut in Monster Hunter 3 wielding a multitude of elements and will force players to stay on its toes as it whips fire, thunder, lightning, and dragon elemental attacks about in its ferocious onslaught. Players are going to have to split their resistances and attacks between multiple categories if they want to target and defend against Alatreon’s elemental barrage. You can see the elder dragon in cinematic action in the trailer below.

It’s good to see updates from Capcom on the latest additions to the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne hunts. Previously, updates to the game including Alatreon had been delayed due to issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Logistical issues throughout Japan including a stay-at-home order and an issued state of emergency stalled a lot of Japanese industry. Notably, Japanese games rating board CERO and Nintendo Switch repair offices were affected. That said, it would appear that Japan has been starting to cautiously move back into action, which could also account for Monster Hunter World Title Update 4’s new date.

Either way, get ready for all new hunts and battles as Alatreon and a host of other changes and additions come to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne in Title Update 4 on July 9, 2020.