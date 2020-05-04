Japanese video game ratings board CERO reopens for business this week After closing in compliance of the Tokyo, Japan shut down due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, video game ratings board CERO is re-opening in early May.

As businesses have closed and/or shifted gears in the gaming industry in response to various regulations regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, one of the more noteworthy closings was that of the Japanese video game ratings board, the Computer Entertainment Ratings Organization (CERO). While the board closed its doors in response to a state of emergency announced in Tokyo, Japan, it would appear that CERO will be re-opening and continuing operation starting later this week in early May, 2020.

CERO announced its intended re-opening via an official statement on the CERO website on May 4, 2020. According to the official statement, CERO will resume operations beginning on May 7, 2020. This is actually a day later than originally forecast by the company when CERO originally closed its doors back at the beginning of April 2020 in response to the declared state of emergency in Japan due to COVID-19. With the re-opening of the CERO offices, video game projects which rely on approvals and certifications from CERO will also resume in Japan.

CERO's reopening on May 7, 2020 follows precautions taken to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection and will allow projects which rely on CERO certification to move forward.

According to the statement released by CERO, the offices will continue work as usual. The statement claims that extra precautions have been made beyond adherence to the original orders from the Governor of Tokyo in order to reduce risk of infection.

“The Organization was temporarily closed due to the government's declaration of emergencies regarding the new coronavirus and the request from the Governor of Tokyo to refrain from going out,” CERO wrote (loosely translated). “Business will reopen from May 7 after having strengthened the infection precaution of the staff. We apologize for any inconvenience and burdens caused to our members and other related parties during the holidays.”

This will likely be of relief to those who’s work relies on CERO authority and administration to move forward. Regardless, as relief and preventative efforts continue against the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s hoping CERO is prepared for what lays ahead as they kick off business this week.