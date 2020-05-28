Nintendo Switch repair services will cautiously restart amid coronavirus shutdown Though previously shut down and halted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nintendo Switch repair service centers will gradually reopen and restart service.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began, Nintendo was among the companies that took numerous steps to curtail dangers from the disease. One of them was temporarily halting Nintendo Switch repair services. A couple months later, Nintendo has announced it is prepared to begin reopening repair centers and resuming services, albeit at a cautious pace.

Nintendo announced its intention to resume Switch repair services in an update on the Nintendo Support website. It was back in March 2020 that Nintendo had temporarily suspended Switch repair operations, citing the then arising dangers of COVID-19 as the reason behind the shutdowns. With a couple months having passed since that original announcement, Nintendo has returned with assurance that services will re-open with preventative measures against the coronavirus in place to help keep workers and customers safe. The re-opening will be at a gradual pace in correspondence with the measures in place and Nintendo asks for patience as they carefully begin to resume repair work.

Nintendo has released firmware fixes to help with issues like Joy-Con drift, but now it would appear that Switch repair service centers will slowly resume mechanical repairs.

“As we continue to follow the preventive measures put in place related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with local guidelines, some of our repair centers are now able to gradually restart services,” Nintendo Support wrote. “We are working as quickly and safely as possible to get you playing again and appreciate your understanding. While repair centers ramp up operations, repair orders will be prioritized in the order that they have been set up and received, including products currently held at repair centers that were in-process and not completed due to the closures.”

And so it appears that servicing and repair orders that were placed and/or shipped as Nintendo began its response to COVID-19 will take priority. It will remain to be seen if other chances take place with Nintendo’s new preventative measures in place, having previously announced that it would allow its employees to begin remote work alongside Apple.

As Nintendo Switch repair services re-open, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and details from the company and in regards to the coronavirus.