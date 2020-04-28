Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 delayed due to coronavirus It looks like players will be waiting a bit longer to hunt Alatreon in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's next title update. It's been delayed due to issues with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has gotten in the way of a lot events and projects in the gaming industry, and it looks like Monster Hunter World is the latest to feel the strain. Capcom announced that upcoming Title Update 4 including the Blazing Black Dragon Alatreon has been delayed due to several issues regarding the coronavirus.

Capcom announced the delay of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 on the official Monster Hunter Twitter on April 28, 2020. The update featuring the arrival of classic and difficult beast Alatreon has been pushed back indefinitely and a new launch date is to be determined in the near future. Capcom attributed these issues to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the major issues is that voice over production for Italian, Spanish, and French languages could not be obtained for the update and “simplified recordings” would take their place. This came with an apology to fans for the delay of the update and its new monster.

Attention Hunters, we have an important message about the development of future Title Updates for #Iceborne. pic.twitter.com/WZiEleTyTv — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2020

Capcom didn’t come empty handed with the announcement though. An upcoming roadmap of content was supplied, featuring the current Kulve Taroth raid and layered weapons update, as well as upcoming Tempered Namielle hunts, new layered armor, and quests regarding Alatreon that can earn players high tier decorations and High Grade Armor Spheres, starting on May 1, 2020. This will remain unaffected for the time being and current limited-time event quest periods have also had their duration extended, so we at least have something to look forward to in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne in this coming month.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for any further info on the upcoming Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 and the dragon Alatreon’s arrival. If you need to gear up or get ready, be sure to check out a wealth of information in our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne guide and walkthrough to help you grind the materials, weapons, armor, and supplies you need.