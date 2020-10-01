Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Version 15.01 patch notes: Fatalis cometh The time has come for the curtain to fall on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. The elder of all Elder Dragons Fatalis awaits players at Castle Schrade. Read the full 15.01 patch notes here.

October has arrived, and with it comes the final chapter in the long journey that has been Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. A final run of free content updates has brought Fatalis, the endgame boss monster of all Elder Dragons. And with Fatalis comes a full patch with the iconic battleground Castle Schrade and a host of other additions and changes. Fatalis is undoubtedly the marquee addition to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Version 15.01, but the patch has more than your final and greatest challenge ahead. We’ve got the full patch notes right here.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Version 15.01 patch notes

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Version 15.01 patch notes dropped on the game’s website on September 30, 2020. In addition to the major addition of Fatalis as the game’s final monster and its battleground at Castle Schrade, 15.01 includes a number of changes, balances, and tweaks to bugs, monsters, the Clutch Claw, and plenty more. You can find the whole list below.

Main Additions/Changes

General

Fatalis has been added. (Fatalis will be available after finishing the story of Iceborne and completing the Alatreon investigation)

Arch-tempered Velkhana has been added and will be available in a limited-time event quest. (Check http://www.monsterhunter.com for schedule details)

Action

Clutch Claw Boost skill added, allowing you to wound monsters easier

System

Soul Stream III has been added to the First Wyverian Ritual at the Elder Melder.

You can now use rarity 9 decorations and higher as materials at the Elder Melder.

The following decorations can now be melded at the Elder Melder:

Elementless Jewel 2, Shield Jewel 2, Sharp Jewel 2, Dragonseal Jewel 3, Mighty Bow Jewel 2, and Mind's Eye Jewel 2.

New BGM can now be played in your room in Seliana.

New designs for the Squad Card added.

New layered armor added.

New Pendants added.

Decor can now be obtained from the Steamworks' Overdrive bonus.

When add-on content that hasn't been purchased is available,the following menus will let you jump to various purchase pages:

Gestures, Poses, Stickers, Change Appearance, Pendant Settings, Change the Handler's Outfit, Room Customization, Music Player, and Figures.

Miscellaneous

Some parts of previous title updates that had limited voice dialogue now feature fully voiced dialogue.

Extended the time that wounds are visible on monsters.

Increased the chances that high rarity decorations will appear from Carved and Sealed Feystones.

Increased the chances that Sealed Feystones will appear as part of the rewards for threat level 3 tempered master rank investigations.

The following charms have been added: Shaver Charm, Earplugs Charm V, Master's Charm V, Critical Charm III, Exploiter Charm III, and Handicraft Charm V.

The following decorations have been added: Diversion Jewel 3, Acrobat Jewel 3, and Shaver Jewel 3

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Base/Facility

Fixed an issue where the main target display in quest info would not correctly appear in the event quest "When the Swift Meets the Roar".

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, a quest would begin without correctly retrieving quest info, and without correctly resetting the time limit or number of faints.

Fixed the description text for the Gajalaka figure.

Fixed a display issue with the cloth attached to the Handler's Festive Samba costume.

Fixed typos in some of the NPC dialogue.

Removed the end date for the event quests "The Evening Star" and "Dawn of the Death Star." Both quests can now be enjoyed indefinitely.

Fixed an issue with appraisal weapons where the status after upgrading them would not display correctly when equipped or upgraded beyond level 2.

Added master rank info to the Useful Information section of Kulve Taroth's hunter notes.

Fixed an issue where the set bonus skill icon color would not display in the correct color when looking at skill info via the sort screen at the Smithy.

Mitigated an issue where the Steamworks' indicator would not move very far right after the gauge levels up.

Fixed an issue, where under specific conditions, the light bowgun tutorial would continue to pop up.

Decreased the lighting in the Seliana Gathering Hub during the Sizzling Spice Fest.

Fixed an issue, where under specific conditions, joining a Guiding Lands expedition via SOS flare would cause the game to not correctly end loading.

Monsters

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, the clutch claw's flinch shot or directional change would not work correctly on Nightshade Paolumu and Legiana.

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, the ground splintering during Furious Rajang's attacks would not display correctly.

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, Furious Rajang's pin attack would hit a player and the attack would continue, but the player would not be pinned.

Fixed some of Lunastra's behavior when a player leaves an area.

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, the player would still be considered in battle, despite using a Farcaster to return to camp while playing in the Seliana Supply Cache.

Fixed an issue that occurred in the Seliana Supply Cache where certain monsters would land in mid-air.

Tweaked the Dragonrazer in the Seliana Supply Cache so it could not obstruct monster movement.

Reduced the blinking effect that occurred during Alatreon's Escaton Judgment.

Fixed an issue where Alatreon's Escaton Judgment damage would not occur correctly when a quest member disconnects under specific timing.

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, the puddles created by Alatreon's attacks would not display correctly.

Fixed an issue where Alatreon's measurement size would not display correctly.

Fixed an issue where a player would not dismount after knocking down Alatreon with a flinch shot.

Added a unique effect that occurs when Velkhana's power is sealed via Elderseal.

Tweaked Velkhana's behavior after its ice breath under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Velkhana's ice pillars would have a hard time appearing on certain terrain.

Fixed an issue where if a player departed on a Safi'jiiva quest under specific timing, they could not receive rewards correctly.

Fixed an issue where Barioth's tail attacks would afflict players with iceblight even if they blocked the attack.

Tweaked Frostfang Barioth's wings while it's knocked down so it does not affect player movement.

Fixed an issue where Frostfang Barioth's behavior would become erratic under specific conditions.

Player

Fixed an issue where the elemental values of a weapon would not be consistent depending on the menu when certain equipment or skills are active.

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, the display to indicate the slinger ammo loaded would disappear.

Fixed an issue where the controller would rumble for a player near a roaming ballista when another player would be firing from it.

Fixed an issue where if a monster was caught in a one-shot binder, the binder wire would not appear on a player's screen when they're joining the quest.

Fixed an issue where the direction of the Dragonrazer would not be consistent between players when its direction is changed under specific timing.

Fixed an issue where if a player disconnects under specific timing, it will be possible to load the Dragonrazer with fuel even though it shouldn't be possible.

Fixed an issue where the roaming ballista's position would be different between players when someone dismounts from it under specific timing.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, a monster's attack could hit a player in the camp area of the Seliana Supply Cache.

Fixed an issue where a player's stamina would not decrease with specific moves when mounted on Alatreon.

Fixed an issue where there would be parts of the Tentacle Cowl γ armor that would not change color when changing the armor pigment.

Fixed an issue where the Claire α+ full armor set's armor pigment settings wouldn't be reflected.

Fixed an issue where the Gunlance's Wyrmstake Blast would pierce a monster in an unnatural position relative to the player's position when the player is up against a monster or surrounded by monsters.

Fixed an issue with the Demonlord Cannon to revert its LV3 normal ammo firing capabilities to a previous version.

Fixed an issue where the effects of the Guard skill would not be properly reflected in remaining stamina.

Fixed an issue that occurs during multiplayer where an interactable object would be targeted even if another player had already interacted with that object.

Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to move after opening the map in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, the item window order would change when changing equipment after using up an item.

Increased the Insect Glaive's ability to wound a monster with a weapon attack while grappling onto it with the clutch claw.

Fixed an issue where the Critical Draw skill would not properly activate in the Secluded Valley.

Fixed an issue that caused some Gunlances to perform their Wyrmstake Cannon and Wyrmstake Blast in the opposite direction.

Miscellaneous

The item Pilot Hare Ticket was renamed to Shepherd Hare Ticket, and its description text was updated.

Fixed an issue that occurred in the quest "The Eternal Gold Rush" where the battle music would continue to play even after the quest was complete.

Fixed an issue where the right analog stick would control the camera while in the Color Blind Settings menu.

Fixed an issue where certain steps would give you items you could normally not carry.

Changed the guild card title you obtained after slaying Alatreon from "Dragon" to "Element," as it was a duplicate title.

Fixed an issue where the Lucky Voucher effect would in rare cases not be reflected properly.

Fixed an issue where the player couldn't return to the game screen when using the Surveyor Set.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have also been made.

A great challenge awaits players at Castle Schrade. As the last of the major monster content additions for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, it has been a glorious journey. And now Fatalis awaits for players to close it out with the greatest challenge of all. Need help getting geared up? Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne walkthrough for all of your harvesting, crafting, and hunting needs.