Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 2: Monster Hunter Steam Sale

It's been a big week for Monster Hunter World players. Capcom's open world adventure recently got a big update, so the time to jump in seems to be now. With that in mind, several retailers are looking to get players into Iceborne sooner than later. Steam leads the way with the biggest discount, offering the full Master Edition package for under $40.
Meanwhile, it's a big week for new releases and Green Man Gaming would like to encourage you to play some new games. Star Wars: Squadrons, The Walking Dead: Onslaught, and Mafia: Definitive Edition all have modest discounts attached to them. If those aren't the new games you're looking for, Spelunky 2 has an introductory 10 percent discount over on Steam.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Pikuniku - FREE until 10/08
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for DiRT 4, Ancestors Legacy, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, GRID 2019, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, Zombie Night Terror, and Hard Reset Redux. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, Inferno Climber, and Guilty Gear Isuka. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $12.85 for Payday 2 and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- F1 2020 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $41.99 (30% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $10.94 (27% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Sunset Overdrive [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
GamersGate
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn + Far Cry 5 Complete Bundle [UPlay] - $21.25 (79% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $10.50 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball 21 [Steam] - $7.50 (81% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $10.80 (64% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Blade Runner - $6.69 (33% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- Mafia II: Director's Cut - $7.99 (80% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $8.32 (65% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.82 (33% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - $13.74 (75% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Deliver Us the Moon - $16.74 (33% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.74 (75% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.96 (80% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $6.24 (75% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Papers Please - $4.99 (50% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- It's GOG.com's 12th anniversary and there are hundreds of games on sale. Check out everything featured in this weekend's GOG.com Anniversary Sale.
Green Man Gaming
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $35.99 (10% off)
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught [Steam][VR headset required] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $33.59 (16% off)
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $15.29 (49% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $15.60 (61% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming's 505 Publisher Sale.
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.20 (64% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $39.11 (67% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.
Pay $1 or more for Alien Rage Unlimited, Chronicles of Mystery: The Scorpio Ritual, Dogfight 1942, Art of Murder: Cards of Destiny, and Chronicles of Mystery: The Tree of Life. Pay more than the average $7.16 for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (w/All-Terrain Vehicle and Sniper Rifle McMillan TAC-338A DLCs) and Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts (w/STURM BODYGUARD 9 DLC) and the Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Sabotage and Multiplayer Map Pack DLCs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Smoke and Sacrifice, Idle Champions: Celeste's Starter Pack, and Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition. Pay more than the average $4.56 for Talisman: Digital Edition (w/the Frostmarch, Sacred Pool, and The City expansions), Battlezone Gold Edition, Portal Knights, and Stronghold 2: Steam Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive DiRT Rally 2.0, Ogre, and Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts. These activate on Steam.
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- ADR1FT [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- Monsters & Mayhem Sale
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $40.18 (33% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Monsters & Mayhem Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $18.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $39.98 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $17.99 (10% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Green Hell - $18.74 (25% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $1.99 (90% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked - $4.24 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $10.49 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dreamscaper [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Barotrauma [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition - $47.43 (72% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $5.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball 21 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Pyre - $5.99 (70% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Chrono Trigger - $7.49 (50% off)
- Crashlands - $3.74 (75% off)
- Spore - $4.99 (75% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 2: Monster Hunter Steam Sale