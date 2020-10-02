Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 2: Monster Hunter Steam Sale

It's been a big week for Monster Hunter World players. Capcom's open world adventure recently got a big update, so the time to jump in seems to be now. With that in mind, several retailers are looking to get players into Iceborne sooner than later. Steam leads the way with the biggest discount, offering the full Master Edition package for under $40.

Meanwhile, it's a big week for new releases and Green Man Gaming would like to encourage you to play some new games. Star Wars: Squadrons, The Walking Dead: Onslaught, and Mafia: Definitive Edition all have modest discounts attached to them. If those aren't the new games you're looking for, Spelunky 2 has an introductory 10 percent discount over on Steam.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for DiRT 4, Ancestors Legacy, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, GRID 2019, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, Zombie Night Terror, and Hard Reset Redux. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, Inferno Climber, and Guilty Gear Isuka. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $12.85 for Payday 2 and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.

Pay $1 or more for Alien Rage Unlimited, Chronicles of Mystery: The Scorpio Ritual, Dogfight 1942, Art of Murder: Cards of Destiny, and Chronicles of Mystery: The Tree of Life. Pay more than the average $7.16 for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (w/All-Terrain Vehicle and Sniper Rifle McMillan TAC-338A DLCs) and Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts (w/STURM BODYGUARD 9 DLC) and the Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Sabotage and Multiplayer Map Pack DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Smoke and Sacrifice, Idle Champions: Celeste's Starter Pack, and Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition. Pay more than the average $4.56 for Talisman: Digital Edition (w/the Frostmarch, Sacred Pool, and The City expansions), Battlezone Gold Edition, Portal Knights, and Stronghold 2: Steam Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive DiRT Rally 2.0, Ogre, and Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam