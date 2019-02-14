New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Stories Tagged: Metro Series

Final Score: Metro Exodus

Is the apocalyptic end of the Metro trilogy worth exploring? We revisit the Shacknews review for Metro Exodus and pair it with reviews from all over the gaming world in this latest edition of Final Score.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola