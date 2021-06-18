PS5 & Xbox Series S/X edition of Metro Exodus is now available
4A Games' frozen shooter gets the Enhanced Edition upgrade for the new consoles.
When Metro Exodus launched back in 2018, it was a very ambitious title in a technical sense. It managed to straddle the line between console generations and offered glimpses of what games could look like a few years down the road. 4A Games, the studio behind the Metro series, spent a couple of years working on Metro Exodus and re-launched the game earlier this year on PC as the ENhanced Edition, collecting DLC and offering a visual overhaul. This version of the game is now ready for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles and launches today.
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is a special release solely on its technical merits. 4A Games spent lots of time reworking the game for ray tracing features. The biggest change comes with ray-traced lighting and global illumination. All the rasterized lighting was removed from the game and the visuals are now the result of ray tracing. Environments look more realistic, shadows are now accurate, and light bounces off of surfaces like in real life. I wrote a feature prior to the PC release of the Enhanced Edition that dives deeper into the changes 4A Games made for the game and provides better explanations of how the graphics features work.
The new consoles have beefy GPUs that offer some ray-tracing acceleration and owners of those machines can now experience the game in a similar fashion to a high-end PC. While the accuracy of the ray-traced effect will be a closer match for the lower settings available on PC, the effect on the look of the game is transformative. This is the first game with AAA production values to use entirely ray-traced lighting.
This new upgrade is available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X now. Owners of Metro Exodus on the PSN or Xbox Live digital storefronts will have their copies upgraded for free according to the official Metro Exodus website. If you love shooters, trains, or almost freezing, we can’t think of a better way to spend the upcoming weekend.
Metro fans on Next Gen consoles just a heads up Metro Exodus Next Gen update is now out for Xbox Series X|S & PS5!!!!! * well in a few minutes the X/S is already out, 18th is the official date *
Here is the launch trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoVEL-tivMQ
Who would of thought We would be playing ray traced games on consoles in 2021, pretty amazing if you stop and think about it!
Just imagine what it will be like in a few years!!!
Anyways love the game and it should be pretty amazing to play the Next Gen update all pimped out with Ray Tracing!
I regret not originally buying the PS4 version now, so that I could try and jump back in on the PS5. The One X was the better console version at the time though, but I don't have a Series X. I gave up in the desert level, there wasn't much going on, and I couldn't aim for shit, there was terrible aim lag or something! Maybe the 60fps fixes this.
I think i'll always take global Illumination over reflections if i have to pick one. Worst thing you get with fake reflections is that artifacting under your gun in a first person game when looking out over a lake or something. But after playing raytraced games I always notice in games without it that interactable objects have that floaty static lighting. Like in a hana barbara cartoon you can tell which object in the background is going to animate.
Yeah and GI is more taxing than reflections.
I also look forward to games using lumen:
https://twitter.com/dark1x/status/1405836307750850560?s=19
UE5 works on either and it's astonishingly efficient (and pretty!), at least in my experience. I was able to run the UE5 demo at 4K around 35-45fps without a problem even on a 3600x and reference 6800, and that's with unoptimized code. This will be huge for the consoles, but what I'm intrigued to see is how nicely it plays nice with VR (Lumen, at least, won't iirc).
