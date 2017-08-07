Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario Party are bundled in this Cyber Monday 2020 sale
A couple of great games for the Nintendo Switch can be found together much cheaper than usual in this particular deal.
A couple of great games for the Nintendo Switch can be found together much cheaper than usual in this particular deal.
The latest CemU update has smooth 8k, 60fps gameplay that even looks impressive sampled down.
Already a bestseller on Wii U, Mario Kart 8 seems destined to find an even larger audience on Switch.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch offers you a golden opportunity to control a 24-carat plumber.
The speed boost technique appears to be less effective in MK8 DX than it was in the original.
If this is indeed a thing, it could be officially announced during today's Nintendo Direct.
Save on digital titles and earn points toward My Nintendo rewards.
Don't worry. Your Luigi Death Stare videos are still safe.
First it was the Nintendo World Championships, and now, Mario Kart 8. Things are looking good for gaming-related shows on Disney XD.
Nintendo has announced a new Wii U bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 and two DLC packs starting today. Long-time fans of the series would be crazy to pass up this deal.