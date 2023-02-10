The best-selling Mario Kart games of all time
Here are the best-selling titles in the Mario Kart franchise.
The Mario Kart games have been a staple of childhoods, parties, and intense competition between friends for as long as they have existed. The kart-racing sub-series of the Mario Kart games is so rich, that it honestly deserves to be treated as its own standalone franchise. With the series popping up on almost every Nintendo platform, let’s take a look back and see what the best-selling Mario Kart games of all time are.
The best-selling Mario Kart games of all time
These are the best-selling games in the Mario Kart franchise as of 2023.
|Title
|Release Date
|Platform
|Copies sold
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
April 28, 2017
|Switch
|52 million
|Mario Kart Wii
|April 27, 2008
|Wii
|37.4 million
|Mario Kart DS
|November 14, 2005
|DS
|23.6 million
|Mario Kart 7
|December 4, 2011
|3DS
|18.9 million
|Mario Kart 64
|February 10, 1997
|N64
|9.9 million
|Super Mario Kart
|September 1, 1992
|SNES
|8.8 million
|Mario Kart 8
|May 30, 2014
|WiiU
|8.5 million
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|November 17, 2003
|GameCube
|6.9 million
|Mario Kart: Super Circuit
|August 27, 2001
|Game Boy Advance
|5.9 million
|Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
|October 16, 2020
|Switch
|1.3 million
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game in the Mario Kart franchise by a wide margin. A Switch port of 2014’s Mario Kart 8 for the WiiU, this game added several tracks and features to the racing game. If you combine the sales for both versions of the game, it’s moved 60.46 million units, making it the sixth best-selling video game of all time.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also the newest entry in the franchise. Looking at past trends, Nintendo likes to have a flagship Mario Kart game on every console. There has yet to be any word on a new Nintendo console or a new Mario Kart game at the time of this writing.
Those are the best-selling games in the Mario Kart series. We’ll be sure to update this guide in the future if the list changes.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The best-selling Mario Kart games of all time