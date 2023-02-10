Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The best-selling Mario Kart games of all time

The Mario Kart games have been a staple of childhoods, parties, and intense competition between friends for as long as they have existed. The kart-racing sub-series of the Mario Kart games is so rich, that it honestly deserves to be treated as its own standalone franchise. With the series popping up on almost every Nintendo platform, let’s take a look back and see what the best-selling Mario Kart games of all time are.

These are the best-selling games in the Mario Kart franchise as of 2023.

Title Release Date Platform Copies sold
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

April 28, 2017

 Switch 52 million
Mario Kart Wii April 27, 2008 Wii 37.4 million
Mario Kart DS November 14, 2005 DS 23.6 million
Mario Kart 7 December 4, 2011 3DS 18.9 million
Mario Kart 64 February 10, 1997 N64 9.9 million
Super Mario Kart September 1, 1992 SNES 8.8 million
Mario Kart 8 May 30, 2014 WiiU 8.5 million
Mario Kart: Double Dash November 17, 2003 GameCube 6.9 million
Mario Kart: Super Circuit August 27, 2001 Game Boy Advance 5.9 million
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit October 16, 2020 Switch 1.3 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game in the Mario Kart franchise by a wide margin. A Switch port of 2014’s Mario Kart 8 for the WiiU, this game added several tracks and features to the racing game. If you combine the sales for both versions of the game, it’s moved 60.46 million units, making it the sixth best-selling video game of all time.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also the newest entry in the franchise. Looking at past trends, Nintendo likes to have a flagship Mario Kart game on every console. There has yet to be any word on a new Nintendo console or a new Mario Kart game at the time of this writing.

Those are the best-selling games in the Mario Kart series. We’ll be sure to update this guide in the future if the list changes.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

