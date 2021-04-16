Mario Kart 8 becomes best-selling racing game in North American history The most recent kart racing outing from Mario and pals is now the top-selling racing game.

It’s not a good day to be Mario Kart Wii. Sure, things have been nice up to this point as the best-selling racing game, but all that changes as Mario Kart 8 has now become the all-time best-selling racing game in North America. The sales data comes from the recent March 2021 NPD reports.

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch version of Mario Kart 8 managed to snag the sixth overall spot in the NPD’s top-selling games for March listing. It trailed other recent hits like Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War and Monster Hunter: Rise, according to data shared on Twitter by NPD’s Mat Piscatella.

US NPD SW - Mario Kart 8 placed 6th on the March 2021 best-sellers chart. Mario Kart 8 is the best-selling racing genre video game in U.S. history. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 16, 2021

Mario Kart 8 originally began its life on Nintendo’s WiiU. While it was very well received at launch, its overall sales were hindered by the WiiU console’s underperformance on the market. The popular racer got a new lease on life when it saw a re-release on Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Nintendo’s Switch handheld console has been a runaway success ever since its 2017 debut. The availability of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for most of the system’s lifespan has been a boon for the kart racer’s sales and popularity. It should be no surprise that one of the most popular franchises of all time saw huge success from arguably its best entry. Outstanding visuals, online play, and portability mean Mario Kart 8 has earned its place in history. Job well done!