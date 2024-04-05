ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Taking on the Tour Join us we continue our livestream effort to rank all 96 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, with today's focus being Mario Kart Tour!

We’ve finally reached the point where there won’t be anymore DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe… for now. But that still leaves us with a treasure trove of 96 Mario Kart tracks to race on. From the very first Mario Kart Stadium down to the Wii version of Rainbow Road, we’ve had good times, bad times, and crazy times on these roads, but now we’re going to rank every one of them, and livestream the process! Join us as we dig into the Mario Kart Tour tracks in today’s livestream!

Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Taking on the Tour

We’ll be going live with the continuation of ranking all 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Last time’s livestream saw us rank all of the Rainbow Road tracks included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. There are quite a few, but we sifted our favorites from the bunch until the best landed on top. Some chaos also ensued when we played Baby Park, learning that there are Baby Park defenders among the Shack Staff. Surprising to say the least. Today’s focus will be entirely on Mario Kart Tour tracks. It may have been a mobile game, but Mario Kart Tour actually had some pretty good courses to run and we’ll see how they stack up today.

Where to the Mario Kart Tour tracks fall on the vast list of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks? Find out as we go live with them shortly!