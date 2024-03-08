New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Rainbow Road Rally

The Shack Staff is taking on the task of ranking every track in the now complete Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, starting with every Rainbow Road!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
2

As far as we know, there won’t be anymore DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And why should there be? Following the final wave of the Booster Course Pass DLC, the final track count for the game landed at a ridiculous 96. That’s 96 possible courses on which to pummel your enemies and soon-to-be enemies with shells and bananas. With such an incredible amount of content and what appears to finally be the bookend of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we’re taking on the task of ranking these tracks, and we’re livestreaming the process for anyone who cares to watch, starting with every Rainbow Road in the game!

Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Rainbow Road Rally

Join us at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we go live with our first livestream ranking of the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks. You can also watch the livestream below.

Today’s focus will be entirely on Rainbow Road tracks. After all, nearly every Mario Kart game has had a Rainbow Road, and most of them are in MK8.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into our ShackStreams. Your viewership and appreciation are always welcome as we strive to bring the best livestream content to you. If you’d like to support our livestream content further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do so for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. Want to send that free subscription our way? We’d be happy.

Which Rainbow Road covers the full spectrum of fun? Find out as we play and rank them all on today’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ShackStream shortly.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 8, 2024 10:45 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Rainbow Road Rally

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 8, 2024 12:22 PM

      With as many tracks as it has now, I really wish Mario Kart 8 would let people make custom playlists of tracks or something. Want to play all the Rainbow Roads? Here's that list. Want to play all the SNES remakes? Do it!

      Tommy and I would love making our own custom circuits of the tracks we really enjoy (and skip every single World Tour track ... lol)

Hello, Meet Lola