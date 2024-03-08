ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Rainbow Road Rally The Shack Staff is taking on the task of ranking every track in the now complete Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, starting with every Rainbow Road!

As far as we know, there won’t be anymore DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And why should there be? Following the final wave of the Booster Course Pass DLC, the final track count for the game landed at a ridiculous 96. That’s 96 possible courses on which to pummel your enemies and soon-to-be enemies with shells and bananas. With such an incredible amount of content and what appears to finally be the bookend of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we’re taking on the task of ranking these tracks, and we’re livestreaming the process for anyone who cares to watch, starting with every Rainbow Road in the game!

Join us at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we go live with our first livestream ranking of the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks. You can also watch the livestream below.

Today’s focus will be entirely on Rainbow Road tracks. After all, nearly every Mario Kart game has had a Rainbow Road, and most of them are in MK8.

Which Rainbow Road covers the full spectrum of fun? Find out as we play and rank them all on today’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ShackStream shortly.