ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Good Guy Grand Prix On this session of our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track rankings, we're looking at tracks staring main Mushroom Kingdom heroes!

For a good while now, Shacknews has been working on the daunting task of ranking every single Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track under the sun into one, giant list from the rotten 96 to the top 1. We’ve chugged along through all sorts of themes, including Mario Kart Tour tracks, Rainbow Roads, and more. We’ve even done villain tracks, so it makes perfect sense this time to do heroes tracks. This livestream will focus entirely on the heroes of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Join us as we go live with the latest run of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks in our massive ranking endeavor. We’ll playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Can the tracks of Mushroom Kingdom’s biggest heroes crack our top picks in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track rankings? Find out as we go live shortly!