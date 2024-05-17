ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Crossover Countdown As we continue to rank all 96 tracks of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this ShackStream's focus is on tracks inspired by non-Mario universes.

We’re back with another hefty Mario Kart 8 Deluxe livestream to take us into the weekend. In previous weeks, we’ve gone through the tracks of villains, all of the Rainbow Roads, and the entire Mario Kart Tour course list, but this week we’re focusing on crossovers! From Animal Crossing to Zelda, we’re focusing today’s attention on all of the tracks Nintendo has brought to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from its other fantastic IPs.

Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - Crossover Countdown

Today’s Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks livestream will be taking place at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. You can see it on the Shacknews Twitch channel or just watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStreams like this. Your support and viewership help us to continue to bring you the best content we can. If you want to support our efforts, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you have Amazon Prime. Just link your Amazon account to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription each month. If you want to use that free sub to support shows like Indie-licious, Stevetendo, Pop! Goes the Culture, DayZ Survivor School, and more, we’d appreciate it greatly.

Which crossover courses will hit it big on our mission to rank all of Mario Kart 8’s tracks? Find out as we go live shortly.