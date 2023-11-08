Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3.0.0 patch notes The Booster Course Pass Wave 6 DLC has arrived in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and with it the 3.0.0 patch notes.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has received another patch in the form of update 3.0.0. This update includes a host of fixes and adjustments as well as the Booster Course Pass Wave 6 paid DLC. Take a look at the patch notes below!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3.0.0 patch notes



Source: Nintendo

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3.0.0 patch notes come courtesy of the Nintendo Support site. This update was made available on November 8, 2023 and highlights a suite of changes to the game. These include the ability to create rooms even if you have zero registered friends, made it possible to acquire various suits when using amiibos, and much more.

Support for DLC

Added paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 6 (two cups, eight courses, four characters, 17 Mii racing suits).

General

Added “Music” button to the top menu. This is a feature where you can listen to the background music that plays during the game, as you like. Even players who don’t own the Booster Course Pass can listen to the background music of the DLC courses.

Added feature where other players who aren’t friends can join in a Room. After creating a room, press the + Button or – Button to display the Room ID on the Room screen, and tell your fellow racers the Room ID. The other racers can join by entering the Room ID in “Search by Room ID.”

Made it so that you can create a Room even if you have 0 friends registered.

Added staff credits for the Booster Couse Pass.

Conditions for seeing the credits If you have the Booster Course Pass: Clear all DLC cups in Grand Prix mode ranked third or higher (for the second time and later, clear Moon Cup or Spiny Cup ranked third or higher). If you don’t have the Booster Course Pass: After racing in the DLC courses in Online Play or Wireless Play 100 times or more, clear a random cup in Grand Prix mode ranked third or higher (for the second time and later, clear Bell Cup ranked third or higher).

Increased the invincibility time of a portion of characters and vehicle customizations.

Made it so that you can’t acquire strong items when taking an Item Box by stopping or driving in reverse, or taking an Item Box that is in same location multiple times during a race.

Shortened the time between when an Item Box is acquired by someone until it is restored.

Lowered the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc in “Worldwide” and “Regional.”

Made it so you can acquire the “Varia Suit” when using a Metroid series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Hylian Suit” when using a Legend of Zelda series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Kirby Suit” when using a Kirby series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Daisy Suit” when using a Daisy amiibo.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where no Bob-omb car blows up in Wii Moonview Highway, but a Bob-omb car blows up for someone you are playing with online.

Fixed an issue where, when racing against a Ghost in Time Trials on Yoshi's Island, the red road would not appear even though the Ghost touched the Winged Cloud.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be a powerhouse of a product for Nintendo. During the NTDOY financial reports, the company revealed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.22 million units in the most recent quarter. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Mario Kart and remember to download the 3.0.0 update before you log in to race!