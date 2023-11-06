Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.22 million units in Nintendo's most recent quarter Nintendo's kart racer continues to sell in massive numbers as the Booster Pass reaches the finish line.

It's hard to imagine that any Nintendo Switch owner at this point doesn't own a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. With that said, the game just keeps on selling and once again proved to be a highlight of Nintendo's latest earnings report. The game sold another 3.22 million units over the course of Nintendo's most recent financial quarter, which adds up to a cumulative lifetime sales figure of 57.01 million units.



Source: Nintendo

"The April release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario related titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which recorded sales of 3.22 million units (for cumulative sales of 57.01 million units)," reads the Nintendo Q2 2024 earnings report. "Sales of other titles also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of million seller titles during this period to 16, including titles from other software publishers. As a result of these factors, hardware sales increased 2.4% year-on-year to 6.84 million units, and software unit sales increased 1.8% year-on-year to 97.08 million units."

Nintendo continues to credit The Super Mario Bros. Movie for growing the sales of titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It certainly doesn't hurt that Nintendo continues to add new content to the game. Booster Course Pass Wave 6 is scheduled to launch this coming Thursday, November 9. That will officially round out the 48 remastered courses and presumably bring an end to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's post-launch content. Of course, the holidays are coming up and the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle will be on sale once again, in addition to a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle, so there's still room for the kart racer's sales to grow even further.

We're continuing to watch for any major news to come out of Nintendo's latest earnings report, including anything for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and beyond. Keep it on Shacknews for any updates.