Nintendo announces Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED bundle ahead of Black Friday The bundle comes with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a Smash-themed Switch OLED, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

With the holidays right around the corner and gift shopping about to go into full swing, Nintendo has put out a rather interesting bundle ahead of this winter season. The Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle brings Nintendo’s popular platform fighter, its latest console, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership together in one package that will be available in time for this year’s Black Friday shopping event.

Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle via the Nintendo Twitter and with a store page on its website this week. The bundle will be launching on at participating retailers on November 19, 2023 at a price of $349.99 USD. The bundle includes a Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Nintendo Switch OLED, a copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (though it doesn’t say if the Fighters Pass DLC is included), and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Bundle’s pricing is said to save buyers around $68 USD, which would cover the cost of Smash Bros. Ultimate and then some.

Nintendo is launching a Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle just in time for Black Friday 2023.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo has been launching a wealth of bangers in 2023, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Pikmin 4 to name a few. That doesn’t even include what’s on the way, such as the remakes of Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and new titles such as Mario Vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime!. There’s also speculation that we could be seeing a new Switch in 2024.

Regardless, the Switch is still a good platform with a lot of good software on it in this year alone. If you’re in the market for a Switch OLED, you couldn’t go wrong with one that includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Stay tuned for more Black Friday deals coming to you this month.