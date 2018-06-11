Maneater gets 2020 release date
Humans kill over 100 million sharks per year. In 2020, you'll get to help sharks even the score.
We spoke to the developers behind Maneater to learn a little more about this open world shark adventure.
Tripwire is preparing the shark version of GTA with Maneater. We can't wait.
We recap all of the biggest highlights from the PC Gaming Show E3 2018 presentation, including Stormland, Maneater, Sable, The Forgotten City, and more.
The folks at Tripwire took to the PC Gaming Show to unveil the latest content for Killing Floor 2 plus a world exclusive reveal of new title Maneater.