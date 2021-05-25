New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Maneater Nintendo Switch video impressions

Our thoughts on Maneater's Switch release are up for your viewing pleasure.
Donovan Erskine
1

Maneater was one of the pleasant surprise video game releases of last year delivering some exciting shark action as we wandered the seas, devouring humans and sea creatures in pursuit of being an apex predator. Originally launching for PC and home consoles, Maneater didn’t hit the Nintendo Switch along with other systems in 2020. However, developer Tripwire Interactive has brought the game to Nintendo’s hybrid system, and we dove back in to see how Maneater fares on the Switch.

Our original Maneater review was done by Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke, so Greg decided to put together a video sharing his thoughts on Maneater’s Switch port, which can be viewed below. In the video, Greg goes over how Maneater translates to the Nintendo Switch.

It’s no secret that the Switch doesn’t pack the same muscle as a PC, or even an Xbox or PlayStation. Because of that, Greg did experience some performance issues during his time with Maneater on Switch. This includes framerate drops, as well as a limited draw distance. He also notes far more pop-in textures than seen on the console version of the game.

Despite issues related to the Switch hardware, Greg still quite enjoyed Maneater on Switch, as it’s an excellent game to be able to take on the go. If you enjoyed the full video, consider subscribing to Shacknews’ YouTube channel for more video reviews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

