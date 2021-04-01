Maneater: Truth Quest DLC announced for this summer Tripwire Interactive has revealed the first major DLC for Maneater.

2020’s Maneater introduced us to the ShaRkPG. Allowing us to roam the waters as a shark, gobbling up unsuspecting humans and animals in the name of stats and progression, Tripwire Interactive delivered a true power fantasy. After solid critical and financial success, Tripwire is back with more content for its bloody shark game. Maneater: Truth Quest is a new story DLC that arrives this Summer.

Tripwire Interactive shared details about Truth Quest with Shacknews via a press release.

Maneater: Truth Quest will take players down the rabbit hole of dark secrets and conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO). The original stories of animals growing bone-like armor, emitting flesh-eating toxins, or using electricity as a weapon were simply just old fisherman's tales. That is until conspiracy theorists everywhere pointed to the original Maneater as solid proof of a Government coverup.

The new DLC will include a brand new region for players to explore, as well as new evolutions, wildlife, and more. In addition to increasing the level cap to 40, the Truth Quest DLC will also add the military forces for the bounty hunter system. Players will now have to worry about helicopters hunting them from the skies, as well as the military launching attacks from the shore. The military will pilot new vehicles, and add 5 new bosses to the game.

We were big fans of Maneater's original release, as evident in our Shacknews review. Players will need to own the Maneater base game to play Truth Quest, which is currently set to launch this Summer on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The DLC will cost $14.99 USD. For more on Maneater and other future offerings from Tripwire Interactive, stick with us right here on Shacknews.