New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Maneater sinks its teeth into Nintendo Switch this May

Tripwire Interactive's ShaRkPG has a Switch release date set for this Spring.
Donovan Erskine
2

Tripwire Interactive’s Maneater was a fun dive into the ruthless life of a shark. Snacking on humans, leveling up, and unlocking new abilities was a satisfying gameplay loop, as the game saw commercial and financial success. Now, fans of Maneater will have an excuse to jump back into the waters as Tripwire Entertainment has given the game’s Switch launch a May release date.

Maneater will release on the Nintendo Switch on May 25. Set in the waters of Port Clovis, players will be able to take this unique action-adventure experience with them on the go thanks to the Switch’s portable capabilities. Maneater originally launched for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC back in May of 2020.

Maneater allows players to live out a true power fantasy as they peruse the waters, chomping down on unsuspecting humans and wildlife in order to grow and earn more abilities. Described by its developers as a “ShaRkPG,” this game merges core action elements with RPG-style progression.

We here at Shacknews were big fans of Maneater, as it was one of the highest-reviewed games on our website last year. Most recently, we saw developer Tripwire Interactive announce that the game had surpassed a million copies sold with the announcement of an Xbox Series X and PS5 upgrade.

Those looking to return to the waters of Port Clover, or jump in for the first time on Nintendo Switch, can do so when Maneater launches on the portable console on May 25. Stick with us here on Shacknews for future news and updates on Maneater.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola