Microsoft to acquire Bethesda & parent company ZeniMax Media
Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Wolfenstein, and other major Bethesda properties are coming under the Microsoft banner in a deal valued at around $7.5 billion.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood takes the series in a bold new direction, but it is enough? Our review.
The Terror Twins are on the hunt for B.J. Blazkowicz in this Wolfenstein side story.
The second chapter of the Freedom Chronicles DLC is out today and encourages Wolfenstein II players to hunt down Nazis from the shadows.
In a year filled with stories about resistance, one game stood above the rest and that's Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.
On the fence as to whether to partake in Bethesda and MachineGames' romp through alternate history? Wolfenstein II now has a free trial to help make the choice easier.
Blazkowicz's story may be done for now, but he wasn't the only one taking the fight to the Nazis. Bethesda is getting ready to tell their tales.
Is your PC up to the challenge?
The latest and greatest hype video for Wolfestein II: The New Colossus features B.J. and his team of patriots kicking Nazi ass.
Pete Hines made Wolfenstein II's anti-Nazi stance abundantly clear in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz.