New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Quake celebrates 25th anniversary with updated console and PC release

Bethesda and MachineGames have revealed a re-release of Quake, with several improvements.
Donovan Erskine
1

Quake is one of the most iconic and influential video games ever released. In addition to setting the groundwork of so many future first-person shooters, it was also massive for developer id Software. Now, the arena shooter is returning with a re-release. Quake gets 4K support, crossplay, and a content expansion from MachineGames with its new enhanced version.

The enhanced version of Quake was leaked, and even posted to the Xbox Store and PlayStation Network before getting its proper reveal at QuakeCon At Home 2021. The new release revitalizes the 1996 game by adding 4K resolution and widescreen support, making it a much more visually satisfying experience on modern hardware. One of the biggest additions is the implementation of crossplay, allowing players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC to all game together.

The re-release of Quake includes “The Scourge of Armagon” and “Dissolution of Eternity” expansions, as well as two brand new expansions. “Dimension of the Past,” and “Dimension of the Machine” were developed by MachineGames, the team that brought you the new era of Wolfenstein games. Bethesda shared a brief description of the new content expansions.

The Quake re-release is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC for $9.99 USD. This is just the start of what will likely be several major announcements made during QuakeCon At Home, so stick with Shacknews and keep up with it all.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola