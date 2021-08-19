New Quake game has been listed on the ESRB ahead of QuakeCon 2021 There have been several rumors of a remastered or remade Quake title leading up to QuakeCon At Home 2021.

Many players and fans are desperate to see a proper return of Quake and see it do well. Quake Champions is the only modern thing we have for the franchise and… well… it leaves a lot to be desired. Maybe that’s why rumors of a possibly new Quake title appearing at QuakeCon have gotten fans in a tizzy through these last couple weeks. The possibility might have been a reach, but today the US regulatory Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) added fuel to the fire. A listing for a new Quake game has appeared on the website from Bethesda Softworks.

There have been a few rumors about a possible new Quake appearing during QuakeCon 2021 in celebartion of Quake's 25th anniversary this weekend.

The listing showed up recently on the ESRB website, as first spotted by Video Games Chronicle. It’s slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and has a description as follows.

“This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a soldier that travels through time to stop an evil force from destroying humanity. Players traverse through maze-like medieval enviornments and use shotguns, nail guns, and grenade launchers to kill various enemies (e.g., zombies, demonic forces, scorpions, humans) in frenetic run-and-gun combat. Battles are accompanied by gunfire sounds, screams of pain, and large explosions. Large blood-splatter effects occur frequently, and several attack cause enemies to explode into bloody chunks. Some areas depict mutilated body parts on the ground or falling from ceilings.” ~ ESRB

Yes. That certainly sounds like the Quake we know.

This also gives strong credence to previous rumors that Quake might have been set to make an appearance at QuakeCon 2021 in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. It’s one thing to hear the rumors. It’s another to see an official ESRB listing. And it wasn’t even the only ratings board to list the game. Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee has also listed the game.

At this point, it’s a pretty poorly kept secret, but we’ll still look forward to seeing what Bethesda has in store for fans with a new Quake game during QuakeCon 2021. Be sure to check out the QuakeCon 2021 schedule with special attention for Quake’s 25th anniversary segments and watch along with us when the event goes live this weekend.