New Quake game has been listed on the ESRB ahead of QuakeCon 2021

There have been several rumors of a remastered or remade Quake title leading up to QuakeCon At Home 2021.
TJ Denzer
Many players and fans are desperate to see a proper return of Quake and see it do well. Quake Champions is the only modern thing we have for the franchise and… well… it leaves a lot to be desired. Maybe that’s why rumors of a possibly new Quake title appearing at QuakeCon have gotten fans in a tizzy through these last couple weeks. The possibility might have been a reach, but today the US regulatory Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) added fuel to the fire. A listing for a new Quake game has appeared on the website from Bethesda Softworks.

There have been a few rumors about a possible new Quake appearing during QuakeCon 2021 in celebartion of Quake's 25th anniversary this weekend.
The listing showed up recently on the ESRB website, as first spotted by Video Games Chronicle. It’s slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and has a description as follows.

Yes. That certainly sounds like the Quake we know.

This also gives strong credence to previous rumors that Quake might have been set to make an appearance at QuakeCon 2021 in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. It’s one thing to hear the rumors. It’s another to see an official ESRB listing. And it wasn’t even the only ratings board to list the game. Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee has also listed the game.

At this point, it’s a pretty poorly kept secret, but we’ll still look forward to seeing what Bethesda has in store for fans with a new Quake game during QuakeCon 2021. Be sure to check out the QuakeCon 2021 schedule with special attention for Quake’s 25th anniversary segments and watch along with us when the event goes live this weekend.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

