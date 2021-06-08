Shacknews has celebrated its 25th birthday this year, which just so happens to coincide with the release of the original Quake. For those that aren’t aware, Shacknews started as a Quake fan site, which means it is only natural for us to celebrate 25 Years of Quake. Below you’ll find an ever-growing treasure trove of content as we rejoice in all things Quake. Go ahead and rocket jump your way into some killer reading material.

Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

As you sit back and ruminate on the majesty that is the history of Quake, why not take some time to peruse the wealth of Quake goodness we have here on Shacknews? For starters, you could sign up for the Great Quakeholio Tournament 4. Once that’s done, continue your journey down memory lane by reading David Craddock’s, The Making of Quake.

The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4

It’s time to find the quad damage because the Great Quakeholio Tournament 4 sign-ups are here. If you’re a member of Shacknews Chatty and are at least 18 years old, you can enter the competition and fight for your share of the $10,000 USD prize pool. Make sure you sign up, clear your calendar, and familiarize yourself with the game, because the competition is always fierce.

The Making of Quake, Part 1: We are the Wind

What’s better than playing Quake? Reading about how it all got started. In The Making of Quake, Part 1: We are the Wind, you will find an excerpt from Rocket Jump, a Long Read from Shacknews Long Reads Editor, David Craddock. This chapter explores the time after id Software created Doom II and the struggles the team faced in, “defining its next project.” If you like what you read, you can find more in the Long Reads section of Shacknews. Mercury subscribers can also download the Long Reads for easy reading on other devices.

Be sure to stay tuned as we here at Shacknews continue to celebrate 25 Years of Quake. Anticipate updates to this article as new parts of The Making of Quake are released as well as other juicy morsels to sink your teeth into. Join us in the Chatty thread below and let us know about your favorite Quake moments.