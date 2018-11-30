All Stories Tagged: long read
Stairway to Badass: The Making and Remaking of Doom
Doom has devoured productivity and personal relationships since id Software opened the floodgates to hell in 1993. Gatekeepers of the franchise's past, present, and future celebrate the weapons and level design that defined the classics, the pitfalls and triumphs involved in revitalizing the brand, and the community that keeps old-school fans knee-deep in new ideas.
Better Together: Stories of EverQuest
Developers share memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Daybreak Game Company's groundbreaking MMORPG.
Survive or Kill: How Behaviour Interactive Rebooted Deathgarden
Deathgarden launched with the highest of expectations. Within days, the asymmetric multiplayer shooter became a ghost town. The development team at Behaviour Interactive faced a difficult choice: Go back to the drawing board, or move on.
Icon of Sin: Doom and the Making of John Romero's Sigil
Twenty-five years after the release of id Software's groundbreaking shooter, John Romero carves a new path through hell.
Ascendant: The Fall of Tomb Raider and the Rise of Lara Croft
In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.
Beneath a Starless Sky: Pillars of Eternity and the Infinity Engine Era of RPGs
From the Sword Coast to the Deadfire archipelago, Beneath a Starless Sky explores the making of the Infinity Engine RPGs, the history of Black Isle Studios, and the development of Obsidian Entertainment's Pillars of Eternity franchise.
How Diablo 2 Evolved from Gothic Horror to Epic Fantasy
In an exclusive chapter from 'Stay Awhile and Listen: Book II,' Blizzard North's developers recount the making of Diablo 2's desert-themed act and reflect on how the sequel's look and feel differed from the bestselling original.
Rocket Jump: Quake and the Golden Age of First-Person Shooters
Based on interviews with the developers, Rocket Jump explores the making of the Quake franchise, the culture that simultaneously shaped and fractured creator id Software, and other developers whose creativity defined an era.
Happy Accident: The Making of Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go’s director of visual design on accessibility, the unexpected perks and downsides of the game’s success, and motivating sedentary techies to exercise.
21 Facts You Might Not Know About All the Games on the SNES Classic
Is Super Castlevania 4 a prequel, a sequel, or something else entirely? Learn the answer and 20 other secrets about the games collected in Nintendo’s Super NES Classic.