QuakeCon 2021 schedule, rewards & charity initiatives Everything you need to know about QuakeCon 2021 including the livestream schedule, in-game rewards, t-shirt charity event, and more.

Get your rocket-jumping skills ready because it’s that time of year: QuakeCon 2021 is here. The annual event, which as of last year has been an online event, is back again to spread the love of all things id Software, including developer panels and livestreams, rewards and prizes, and a special charity initiative.

QuakeCon 2021 schedule

This year’s QuakeCon event is shaping up to be a huge one, set across three separate days. Each day of the livestream will give players more information on games they love and games they are going to play, and hopefully love, this year. For starters, the livestream touches on celebrating 25 Years of Quake, a look at Doom Eternal, and some deep dives on the upcoming Deathloop. The following show times are in ET:

Thursday, August 19

2:00 p.m. – Welcome to QuakeCon 2021

2:05 p.m. – Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and MachineGames

2:30 p.m. – Deep Dive into DEATHLOOP

3:00 p.m. – Fallout 76: Making Appalachia Your Own With Fallout Worlds

3:30 p.m. – Inside the Award-Winning The Elder Scrolls Online with ZeniMax Online Studios

4:00 p.m. – Reliving the Opening of Skyrim with the Creators from BGS

4:30 p.m. – DOOM Eternal Studio Update with Marty and Hugo

11:00 p.m. – Fallout 76 – End-Game Guide

12:30 a.m. – Fallout 76 – Playing with UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker

Friday, August 20

9:30 a.m. – Fallout 76 – UK Stream Team Build-a-thon

10:30 a.m. – Let’s talk Quake

2:00 p.m. – Deathloop Meets its Makers

3:30 p.m. – WeRateDogs and Pete Hines Dog Chat

4:00 p.m. – Code Orange vs Quake

5:00 p.m. – Alienware – Fundraising and Raising Heck

6:30 p.m. – The Elder Scrolls Online – Dungeon Speed Run Competition

8:00 p.m. – Exclusive Musical Performance by Trivium

9:00 p.m. – Skyrim 10 th Anniversary – Interactive Fun Run with Gus Johnson

Anniversary – Interactive Fun Run with Gus Johnson 11:00 p.m. – Alkapone and Pipepunk Git Gud at Quake Champions

12:30 a.m. – The Elder Scrolls Online – Mates of Oblivion Dungeon Runs

1:30 a.m. – The Elder Scrolls Online – MissMollyMakes An Epic Banquet

Saturday, August 21

9:30 a.m. – DOOM Eternal – “Prayer vs Slayer”

10:30 a.m. – The Elder Scrolls Online – Through Flames of Ambition with the UK Stream Team

2:00 p.m. – DOOM Eternal – BATTLEMODE Community Bonanza!

3:30 p.m. – Fallout 76 – C.A.M.P. Love It or Nuke It

4:30 p.m. – Quake World Championship Grande Finals

6:30 p.m. – The Elder Scrolls Online – Live Art Creation

In-game rewards and prizes

QuakeCon 2021 will also feature rewards for players to claim in their favorite id Software titles. There are prizes in Doom Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online, and Quake Champions.

Doom Eternal: Free QuakeCon Slay Skin, icon, and badge between August 19 – September 2

Elder Scrolls Online: Players with their Twitch and ESO accounts linked and watch for 15 minutes during an ESO stream will get a Twitch Drop containing an Ouroboros Crown Crate and Flame Atronarch Pack Wolf pet.

Quake Champions: Log in to Quake Champions during the event to get an exclusive QuakeCon 2021 Gauntlet weapon skin, profile icon, and nameplate.

By tuning in to the stream, viewers will also be able to win cool prizes. The official post on Bethesda site notes that there will be some exclusive items, too. Just make sure you tune in for your chance to win some stuff.

T-Shirt Charity event

It wouldn’t be a QuakeCon event if there wasn’t an awesome t-shirt you could purchase with profits going towards a good cause. This year’s shirts are a cat and dog themed shirt, the cat one designed around Deathloop and the dog designed around Doom. Profit from the sales of the t-shirts will be split between Dallas Pets Alive and FOUR Paws. The t-shirts can be purchased via Custom Ink.

For more information, check out the official Bethesda post. You can also keep it locked to Shacknews over the QuakeCon 2021 weekend as we bring you the latest news revealed during the event.