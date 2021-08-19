Watch the QuakeCon 2021 livestreams here Tune in to the special three-day QuakeCon 2021 event livestream for the latest on your favorite Bethesda and id Software games.

QuakeCon 2021 is happening this weekend and you can watch the livestreams right here on Shacknews. Over the course of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, teams and developers will be bringing you the latest exciting news and discussions on games both released and upcoming. Check out the embedded stream below so you don’t miss a second of the action.

QuakeCon 2021 livestreams

The QuakeCon 2021 livestream is scheduled to kick off on August 19 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET and last a couple of hours before a break, before starting again at 8:00 p.m. PT. On Friday, August 20, the stream starts at 6:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 a.m. ET and goes until late at night. Saturday, August 21’s livestream begins at 6:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 a.m. ET.

There are a lot of great shows and panels taking place over the QuakeCon 2021 weekend. Take a look at our QuakeCon 2021 livestream schedule so you can plan out your viewing times. Each day looks to have a wide selection of games being discussed, from Deathloop and Fallout 76 to Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Those that tune in to the livestream will also be able to score themselves some themed in-game rewards. Players of Doom Eternal and Quake Champions will to log into their respective games to get some nameplates, skins, and other items. Elder Scrolls Online players will need to link their Twitch account and then watch 15 minutes of ESO content during the QuakeCon stream to score a Twitch Drop.

Be sure to tune in to the QuakeCon 2021 livestream over the three days so you can hear about some of the best games in some excellent franchises. If you miss some of the action, stop by the Shacknews QuakeCon 2021 page for our coverage of the event.