Quake 2 released on multiple platforms at QuakeCon 2023

Leading up to QuakeCon 2023, one of the worst kept secrets was that a remastered version of Quake 2 was coming to various platforms. After an appearance on foreign national video game ratings boards, the game also appeared this week on digital platform storefronts. It has officially been confirmed at QuakeCon as well. Quake 2 Remastered is real and it’s available as of today on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Quake 2 Remastered was spotted on PSN, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop platforms ahead of its official announcement at QuakeCon, as shared by Wario64. The package features the original Quake 2, its mission packs The Reckoning and Ground Zero, Quake 2 64, and an all-new expansion called Call of the Machine, developed by modern Wolfenstein developers MachineGames. Additionally, the game has been spruced up with textures being updated and polish and 4K support available on platforms where it’s applicable. Enemy AI, gore effects, and level lighting have also been improved.

One of the more fun reveals about Quake 2 Remastered is that it will have multiplayer support in the form on online PvP supporting up to 16 players, as well up to 4-player online and local split-screen co-op to play through all of the game’s campaign content. Co-op in particular is an exciting new feature for this game and one that should make the battle against the Strogg all the more fun when you can bring your friends along.

