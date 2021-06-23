New Wolfenstein games are on hold until MachineGames is done with Indiana Jones Bethesda lead Pete Hines shared that he would love another Wolfenstein, but right now, Indiana Jones is MachineGames' number one priority.

MachineGames currently has one of the most high-profile projects it has ever faced under its belt. The studio has the task of creating a new Indiana Jones game. It’s a holy grail of action-adventure film licenses and will be under some of the most hefty scrutiny the studio has likely ever faced from fans around the world. That’s probably a big part of why Bethesda lead Pete Hines mentioned recently that while he’d love to see more of MachineGames’ generally fantastic take on Wolfenstein, Indiana Jones is most certainly the priority.

Hines recently shared his thoughts on MachineGames, Indiana Jones, and Wolfenstein in an interview with GameSpot, posted on its YouTube channel, in which he talked about how far along the Indiana Jones game is and where that leaves Wolfenstein.

“We literally just announced that deal, so you can make your own guesses at how far along that is,” Hines shared. “They're in the very, very, very early stages of working on the Indiana Jones game. Where we are for Wolfenstein, or quite honestly any other franchise that we don't have announced plans on, will have to wait until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it.”

Teased earlier this year, MachineGames has the reins on development of an all-new Indiana Jones game in collaboration with the reformed Lucasfilm Games... which puts Wolfenstein on the backburner for now.

It would seem that any chance at a new Wolfenstein game is likely quite a ways off, to say the least. With Bethesda and MachineGames having announced work on the new Indiana Jones game earlier this year, in collaboration with the reformed Lucasfilm Games, it would seem (and rightfully so) that Indiana Jones is the foremost priority for MachineGames and anything else is on the backburner for now. That doesn’t mean Wolfenstein stands no chance of getting another entry under the MachineGames banner, however. On the contrary, Hines expressed extreme interest in the studio continuing its impeccable work with B.J. Blazkowicz and his family.

“You can put me at the head of the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game, so no worries there," Hines teased.

So while it seems we’re not going to see more MachineGames-developed Wolfenstein for awhile, it’s definitely still in the cards. There’s just the matter of the legendary Indiana Jones franchise to attend to first. Stay tuned as we await details and reveals of the latter as they become available.