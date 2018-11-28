What to do with the Glittering Key in Destiny 2
Got a Glittering Key from the Last Wish raid and don't know where to use it? Let us help you find the chest that it opens in Destiny 2!
Got a Glittering Key from the Last Wish raid and don't know where to use it? Let us help you find the chest that it opens in Destiny 2!
Learn how to easily complete the Strength of Memory challenge in Destiny 2's Last Wish raid.
Learn how to complete the Summoning Ritual challenge during the Kalli fight in the Last Wish raid.
Learn how to easily complete the Forever Fight in Destiny 2's Last Wish raid.
Learn how to complete the Keep Out challenge in the Vault of the Last Wish raid for some more Powerful gear.
Learn how to complete the Shuro Chi challenge, Which Witch, in the Last Wish raid.
A complete walkthrough of Destiny 2: Forsaken's Last Wish raid.